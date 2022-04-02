Indonesia records 151.98% increase in tourist arrivals

Jakarta, April 2 Indonesia recorded 18,460 foreign tourist arrivals in February, an increase of 151.98 per cent compared to a year earlier and 21.91 per cent higher than in January, authorities said.

According to data from the Ministry of Transportation, the main entry points include Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, and Riau Islands province's two airports, namely Hang Nadim Airport in Batam and Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport in Tanjung Pinang, reports Xinhua news agency.

In total, the number of foreign tourist arrivals from January to February 2022 reached 33,593, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

"The number, indeed, has increased significantly if we compare it with last year, which means our tourism sector is getting better, but it is still far below the millions of foreign tourists we usually recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic," BPS chief Margo Yuwono told a press briefing.

Tourists from China accounted for 16.13 per cent of the total in February, followed by Russia with 6.77 per cent, and South Korea with 6.35 per cent.

Yuwono said Indonesia expected more tourist arrivals in the coming months as the government has removed a number of restrictions, including lifting quarantine requirements for international travellers and granting special visa-on-arrival services for dozens of countries.

