Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, others presented Padma awards by President

New Delhi, March 22 Noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur and other personalities were conferred Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Over 50 people were presented Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards on Wednesday.

This year, 106 Padma Awards, including to 3 duos (where the award is counted as one), have been conferred. Apart from 6 Padma Vibhushans, including three posthumous, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awards were announced. These include 19 women and two foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCIs. Four other Padma Bhushan/Padma Shri awardees are posthumous.

Billionaire stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away last year, was given a Padma award posthumously.

Krishna, former External Affairs Minister and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Padma Vibhushan was also presented posthumously to Prof Balkrishna Doshi for architecture.

Padma Bhushan was awarded to Indian playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, who is known for innumerable hit songs in Hindi, Marathi and 11 other languages during a career spanning four decades.

The President also awarded Padma Bhushan to Prof. Kapil Kapoor for Literature and Education. A former Professor of English at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he is known for striving to indigenise higher education by integrating Indian knowledge systems and establishing dedicated Institutes.

Padma awards are conferred in three categories Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri to recognise outstanding contributions in various disciplines/fields of activities - art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.



India's top civilian award Bharat Ratna has not been given to anyone since 2019.

Announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year, the awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March/ April every year.

