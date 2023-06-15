"Insulting Sanatan Dharma has become habit of Digvijaya Singh": MP Minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 15 : Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday took a jibe at Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh for his tweet related to Sanatan Dharma and definition of Jihad.

"How innocently Singh has said, and what a definition he has given. Has Digvijaya Singh ever explained this to PFI (Popular Front of India) and SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India)? Insulting Sanatan has become a habit of Digvijaya Singh," Mishra told reporters.

He further said, "I want to ask Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whether they support or oppose what Digvijaya Singh has said about saints. If they oppose, then action should be taken."

Notably in a series of tweets, Singh on Thursday morning tagged RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) wrote, "Jihad is an Arabic word which means striving, struggle for the protection of moral values, trying hard or agitation for a legitimate demand and which also means hard work and effort."

He further wrote, "Is hard work and effort in studies and employment also a 'jihad'? What to do, when illiterate people reach powerful positions, fraud baba people start preaching on Sanatan Dharma so, will the country and Sanatan Dharma not go towards destruction?"

"What slogan is used in every Hindu religious event? 'Dharm Ki Jai Ho, Adharm Ka Nash Ho, Praniyo Me Sadhbhawna Ho, Vishwa Ka Kalyan Ho (Victory to Dharma, destruction of unrighteousness, be kind to creatures, welfare of the world)'. We are saddened that some people are narrowing the Hindu Sanatan Dharma of such a broad-mindedness. Lord, may give wisdom to these ignorant people," Singh wrote.

Meanwhile, reacting to Kamal Nath's Sandesh Yatra which has to be taken out across the state from June 15, Mishra said, "First Jan Sandesh Yatra was taken out, then Tiranga Yatra, all the yatras that will be taken out will be failed. After today this Sandesh yatra will not be visible from tomorrow."

Commenting over the alliance of the Congress party with the Gondwana Party in the state, the home minister said that the Congress did not have candidates, so they would have to form an alliance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor