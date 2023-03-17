Iran to send ambassador to UAE soon

Tehran, March 17 A senior Iranian diplomat has said that Iran will soon send its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iranian deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, said that Iran has appointed the envoy and the process of dispatching him to Abu Dhabi is going through its final stages, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by IRNA.

Kani made the remarks as Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani held talks on Thursday with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a visit to the UAE.

In September 2022, the UAE reinstated its ambassador to Iran, years after the two countries downgraded ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor