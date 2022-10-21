Iranian commander warns against 'foreign interference' in internal affairs

Tehran, Oct 21 The chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has warned some foreign countries against "interfering" in Iran's internal affairs.

Hossein Salami referred to "anti-Iran moves" by the US and the UK as well as "Saudi Arabia's anti-Iran campaign", urging those countries to end such measures against Iran, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Tasnim news agency report.

"Stop meddling in our country's internal affairs," Salami said, warning that "whatever move you make against the Iranian nation, you will receive blows several times harder."

Salami's remarks came after the recent protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a Tehran hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station.

