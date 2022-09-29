Israel ready to share nuke tech with Arab nations under peace deal

Tel Aviv, Sep 29 Israeli Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) Director General Moshe Edri said his country is "ready" to share its state-of-the-art nuclear technology with Arab nations that have signed a peace deal with the Jewish state.

Edri made the rare remarks in an address to the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) convening in Vienna, reports Xinhua news agency.

Edri said Israel has been hopeful that the normalization deals signed in 2020 with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco will "mark a path forward for meaningful direct dialogue within our region, including in the nuclear fora".

Such a move will be made under the IAEA umbrella, the Israeli nuclear chief added.

Israel rarely comments on its nuclear capabilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor