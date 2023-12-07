Israel strikes Hamas stronghold in Jabalia refugee camp

Tel Aviv, Dec 7 Israel said on Thursday that Hamas has a stronghold in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the media reported.

Israeli media has reported that Israeli forces had captured a main Hamas outpost in the area, and found tunnels and weapons, the BBC reported.

A UN report from Wednesday indicated that "more than 100 people were killed, and many others injured, in heavy bombardments of multiple residential buildings in the Jabalia camp".

On December 5, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the Israeli army was fighting "in the heart of Jabalia and in the area of Shejaiya".

"In each such stronghold, combined land and air attacks are carried out, underground infrastructures are destroyed, many terrorists are eliminated in face-to-face battles, and weapons are located," he added.

