Israeli missile attack targets Syrian seaport

Damascus, Dec 28 A fresh Israeli missile attack targeted the commercial seaport of Syria's coastal city of Latakia on Tuesday, state media reported.

The Israelis fired their missiles from the Mediterranean against the commercial port of Latakia, hitting the container terminal and igniting a fire, Xinhua news agency quoted the state media report as saying.

The attack caused big damage as firefighters are working to put out the fire, it added.

It is the second such attack on the port this month.

The previous one was reported on December 7.

Israel usually fires missiles on Syria on the pretext that it targets positions of the Iranian-backed militia, mainly those affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

