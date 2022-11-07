Israel's tourist arrivals surpass 2 mn in Jan-Oct

Jerusalem, Nov 7 The number of tourists who arrived in Israel since the beginning of 2022 surpassed 2 million, according to data published by the country's Central Bureau of Statistics.

Between January and October of this year, the number of tourists visiting Israel reached 2.078 million, a seven-times increase from the number over the same period last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

In October alone, 333,500 tourists visited Israel, the highest monthly figure since the country's outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020.

After morbidity decreased in the country, Israel permitted the entry of vaccinated and recovered tourists in January 2022, and then allowed the visit of unvaccinated tourists in March.

