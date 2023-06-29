"It's a good thing..." Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday praised Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur and said it's a good thing.

The Congress leader is in Manipur for two days during which he is scheduled to visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur.

Raut also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Manipur violence and said that nothing happened with the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not even said a word about Manipur till now.

Talking to the reporters, Raut said, "It's a good thing that Rahul Gandhi is going to Manipur. Union Home Minister went there but nothing happened. PM Modi has not said even a word about Manipur till now".

He also alleged the involvement of China in the situation in Manipur and said, "The situation in Manipur is deteriorating as China is involved in it."

Amit Shah went on a four-day visit to Manipur from May 29 to June 1 and took stock of the situation. He also reviewed the security situation with senior officials of the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces and the Indian Army.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Congress has been vocal on Manipur since the outbreak of violence started in the BJP-ruled state.

Notably, the BJP is under fire from the Opposition and other quarters over the continuing violence in Manipur.

The Congress has been making scathing attacks against the BJP governments, both at the Centre and in the state of Manipur, over their handling of the violence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor