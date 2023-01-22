J-K: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Hiranagar in Kathua district

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday morning.

The Yatra continues for its final leg despite the twin blasts in Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday in which as many as nine people were injured.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue no matter what," Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal toldon Saturday when asked about the impact of J&K twin blasts on the Yatra.

The Yatra is on its final leg and was joined by many known faces till now. The Yatra is to conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

National Student's Union of India (NSUI) president Isherpreet Singh on Saturday met with Gandhi during the Yatra and apprised him of the struggle of Paralympic players of Punjab.

According to an NSUI statement, Gandhi encouraged and assured them that he stands firmly with them.

Param Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Bana Singh (retired) and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Rahul Gandhi in Kathua district on Friday and expressed their happiness.

Former J-K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, and CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf will also participate in the yatra at the different locations, Congress leaders said.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi entered Jammu region at Kathua's Lakhanpur area on Thursday evening. Congress supporters were seen carrying party flags and torch lights as the Yatra marched ahead later in the evening.

Gandhi, the MP from Kerala's Wayanad, had expressed his happiness on reaching Jammu for the final leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"It is a great pleasure to reach Jammu and Kashmir as I go back to my home, where my ancestors had their roots. I am learning about and understanding more of me, every state, my country," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

In view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Jammu, the Jammu & Kashmir Police authorities have also announced to ensure all the possible security arrangements.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor