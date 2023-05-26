J-K leaders, activists extend support to PM Modi on new Parliament building's inauguration; Slam opposition boycott call

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 : Slamming the opposition parties' call for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several leaders and activists from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday extended support to the inauguration while also describing the opposition's decision as "childish and trivial".

PM Modi will dedicate the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28. As many as 21 political parties have announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking to ANI, socio-political activist, Adil Hussain said that the new Parliament building is a temple of democracy and it is a matter to be proud of, for all including the opposition.

"The new parliament building is the temple of democracy. It is a very proud thing for all of us, for all Indians including the opposition. In the last 70 years, we did not have such leadership. If you see the ratings worldwide, Prime Minister Modi's rating is 78 whereas US President Joe Biden's rating is only 43. The opposition has expressed issues but we do not think that this is such a big issue. Politics should not be done on this."

Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad's party Democratic Progressive Asad Party (DPAP) spokesperson, Firdous, said, "This is not such a big issue as the opposition has been portraying. This is simply childish behaviour by the opposition parties. This new Parliament building has a vision. It is a great move by PM Modi to inaugrate the Parliament building. An agenda should not be made out of this."

He said that the inauguration should be welcomed with "open arms" and disrespecting the Prime Minister by boycotting the event is not right.

"As a spokesperson of the party, I believe the inauguration should be welcomed with open arms. After all, he is our Prime Minister. Disrespecting the Prime Minister is not right. We must respect the move. Earlier Prime Ministers including Rajiv Gandhi also inaugurated the building in the Parliament. This is not new," the DPAP spokesperson added.

Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Azim Mattu said, "This is a very trivial issue. The people of the country are not interested in these trivial issues. PM Modi has the right to inaugurate the temple of democracy. He is the elected representative of the people. The project has been possible because of the dedication and passion of PM Modi."

The Mayor said that the politicisation of the issue is unfortunate and the parties and the courts of the country "should not waste their time on such issues".

"The Opposition might have several issues with the BJP and government but time should not be wasted on such trivial things. The courts should not be wasting their time on such issues. The fact that this thing is being politicised is very unfortunate. We all should celebrate the inauguration of the new Parliament building," Mattu added.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on May 28.

Notably, a total of 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

National Conference is among the 21 parties which have decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony citing the "insult" of President Droupadi Murmu over not letting her dedicate the new building to the nation.

The opposition said that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Meanwhile, amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF have confirmed their attendance for the function on Sunday.

Several neutral parties, including Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will also be present for the inauguration.

Amongst the opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party and JDS will attend the function on Sunday.

The sources toldthat the rituals ahead of the inaugural ceremony will begin in the morning and is likely to be held in a pandal (canopy) near the Gandhi statue in Parliament. PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh and some senior ministers in the government are likely to be part of the ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor