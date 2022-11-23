Jagan calls Chandrababu Naidu 'today's Ravana'

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 23 Launching a blistering attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called him 'today's Ravana'.

Mincing no words, the chief minister trained guns on the former chief minister while addressing a public meeting in Srikakulam. He said that the time has come to say '

Reminding the people of how Chandrababu Naidu had seized power by backstabbing NTR, Jagan said "those who come to power by their sheer hard work and commitment are known as NTR, MGR and Jagan, while on the other hand, those who come to power by betrayal are called Chandrababu".

Not sparing Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan, the CM slammed him for misleading the people against the YSRCP government.

"Chandrababu's adopted son had visited Uddanam kidney victims. But what people want to know is, what exactly did the TDP Government do for kidney patients when they were in power?"

The YSRCP leader told people that they should vote him back to power again if their families had benefited under his government.

"Benefitted or not? This should be the only parameter for voting. Politics in the state should transform from cheating to accountability," the CM stated.

Speaking about Srikakulam, he highlighted how his government had taken significant steps to provide clean drinking water to the people. He also spoke about the upcoming Kidney Research Centre in the area and reassured to resolve the issue of Vamsadhara project after having spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Jagan launched the second phase of the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Pathakam resurvey programme in Srikakulam's Narasannapeta.

He kicked-off a 15-day distribution programme of 'Swastha Bhu Hakku Pathraalu' (land title documents) that are expected to cover more than 7.92 lakh property owners.

"I have observed that 80 to 90 per cent of civil cases happen because of land issues. This survey will end all of them," he said.

The re-survey of land documents and registration commenced from Narasannapeta would continue for two weeks and would cover over 2,000 villages where farmers are awaiting litigation free property.

The government took the initiative of conducting a mammoth comprehensive re-survey of lands, a first in 100 years.

This flagship programme was launched in December 2020, and is expected to conclude by December 2023. The sole objective of the survey is to provide litigation free property to people.

With this, the YSRCP government is aiming to put a full stop to all land disputes and to empower people with land rights which nobody can challenge in the future.

The government aims to survey 40 lakh public and private properties in 123 urban areas and 85 lakh public and private properties in 13,371 Gramkantham (village habitations).

Additionally, this is the first time that these municipal lands and village sites have been inspected. The project has been undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Using cutting-edge tools like drones, operational reference stations, and GNSS rovers, Andhra Pradesh has become one of the top states in the nation to conduct this extensive resurvey.

Jagan re-affirmed that the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam would usher in a land administration system that has no room for corruption, tampering, land grabbing, duplication and civil disputes in the state.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering here on Wednesday after handing over the land title deeds to the property owners, the Chief Minister said that the programme, initiated two years ago at Jaggayyapeta, would be implemented in five phases to benefit 7,92,238 land owners in 17,850 revenue villages.

As part of the re-survey completed in 2,000 villages in a record time of just nine months, two lakh mutations have already been carried out in 4.31 lakh sub divisions automatically saving the farmers an amount of Rs 27.80 crore besides saving their valuable time.

