Jammu: Amit Shah holds massive rally, launches development projects

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed a massive public rally at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu.

He also paid floral tributes to the founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Shah arrived in Jammu to lay the foundation stone for development projects.

"On the Balidan Diwas of Amar Shaheed Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, Shah paid tribute to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideologue and Bharatiya Jana Sangha founder, during his quick visit to BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar. LG (Lieutenant Governor) Jammu Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Mayor JMC Rajinder Sharma and others shared the stage with the Union Minister, while he laid the foundation stone for many projects and addressed the mammoth rally," read an official statement.

"Paying tribute to the BJP ideologue, he said that Mukherjee was against the inclusion of Article 370 as he believed that there is no place for 2 flags and 2 heads in a nation. Today is the martyrdom day of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Today, West Bengal is connected with the country because of Mukherjee. Today Jammu and Kashmir are connected with the whole of India and Article 370 has been repealed, It is the result of Mukherjee ji's determination, sacrifice and courage", added the official statement.

The statement further said that Shah praised the Modi government stating that there has not been a single corruption allegation on the government in the 9 years.

"He said India is celebrating nine years of PM Modi's rule. He said there is not even a single corruption allegation against Modi Ji in 9 years of governance as he has worked hard to end corruption in the system. The Modi government has reached every needy person who was neglected for all previous years, while he counted the major development works in J&K undertaken recently," read the statement.

The Union Home Minister added, "Due to Article 370, Gurjar, Pahari and tribal brothers were not getting their rights. The Modi government removed Article 370. Now everyone is getting equal rights here. Modi ji has done the work of doing justice to everyone by abolishing Article 370."

It said, "The Home Minister said that BJP tightened the noose on terrorism and today 'terrorism is on the death bed'."

invoking the G-20 summit in Srinagar, Shah called it a 'grand success'.

He said he was confident that the BJP will win next year's Lok Sabha elections, adding, "We will win more than 300 seats in 2024."

