Japanese Parliament votes down no-confidence motion against Cabinet

Tokyo, June 16 Japan's lower house of Parliament on Friday voted down a no-confidence motion submitted against the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

It was submitted by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) a day after the Prime Minister said he was unequivocally not planning to imminently dissolve the lower house and call a snap election, reports Xinhua news agency.

The CDPJ in the motion against Kishida's cabinet had taken aim at the prime minister for being unable to explain how key policies would be funded.

Such policies included controversial, hefty spending plans by Japan to boost its defence capabilities, as well as expenditure to counter the country's rapidly declining birthrate.

Kishida had already suggested a day earlier that the submission of a no-confidence motion would be relatively useless and would by no means be the impetus to call a snap election during the ongoing Diet session through on June 21.

If the motion were approved, however, the chamber would be dissolved within 10 days, or all cabinet members would have to step down under Japan's constitution.

