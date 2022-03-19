Japanese PM arrives in Delhi for 2-day visit

New Delhi, March 19 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit to take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Kishida will be holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will discuss global and regional issues.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received Fumio Kishida at the IGI Airport on Saturday.

Talking about the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said, "India and Japan summit will be held on March 19."

"On invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from March 19 to March 20 for the 14th India Japan annual summit."

At the summit, it will be the first meeting of the two leaders. The previous summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.

India and Japan have multifaceted cooperation within the ambit of the special strategic and global partnership.

"The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as share views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, so as to advance the partnership for peace stability and prosperity in the Indo pacific and beyond," Bagchi said.

