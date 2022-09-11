JDU National president, Lallan Singh calls Prashant Kishore a 'Businessman'

Taking a dig at political strategist and politician, Prashant Kishore (PK), Janta Dal United's National President, Lallan Singh called him a 'Businessman'.

"Commenting on PK is useless. PK is not a political person. They do business. Has PK ever seen Bihar? PK embodies different roles. Right now PK is working for BJP. The education system has improved so much and so much work has been done for the girls. The one who has to do his branding, and launch his product, will do politics. We all know whose work they are doing. Sometimes they ask for time from the CM, then they call the press and tell that CM is asking for time from us," Lallan Singh told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Prashant Kishor had taken a dig at Nitish Kumar by saying, 'Fevicol should make him brand ambassador'. He told ANI, "we have seen many alliances being made and broken in Bihar, only one link doesn't break between CM chair and Nitish Kumar, be it any alliance. It is exemplary and can only be done by him. We have been hearing this line, fevicol ka jod hai, nahi tootne vala ( it is fevicol bond, won't break)."

While attacking former JDU National President, RCP Singh, Lallan Singh, said, " what to say about the political worker who was never a political worker and became a leader from being an officer. Has he ever taken political training? He is commenting on Nitish Kumar who made him a Minister and leader. "

"Nitish Ji is trying to form a collective opposition against the BJP. He has also met Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Yadav. What's wrong with Nitish Ji's photo on the poster? He is trying to get all opposition leaders together, " said Singh on Nitish Kumar's PM ambition.

" BJP will be routed out of power in 2024. BJP will go to 0 seats in West Bengal and the same situation will happen in Bihar also. 4 states together will end BJP, " told Singh to ANI.

He also commented on, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, and said, "Sushil Modi was on retirement, now he is speaking, let him speak. Sushil Modi has got employment. Our best wishes are with them."

( With inputs from ANI )

