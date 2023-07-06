J&K approves establishment of separate Public Grievances Department

Srinagar, July 6 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) on Thursday approved the establishment of the Department of Public Grievances as a separate Administrative Department.

“This administrative reform measure is in line with the commitment of the Government that envisages promotion of citizen-centric governance with emphasis on grievance redressal innovations through e-Governance,” an official statement said.

“This will ensure better administration and quality public grievance with better outcomes for the aggrieved thereby guaranteeing efficient disposal of official business.”

