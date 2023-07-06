J&K approves establishment of separate Public Grievances Department

By IANS | Published: July 6, 2023 07:24 PM 2023-07-06T19:24:03+5:30 2023-07-06T19:25:02+5:30

Srinagar, July 6 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) on Thursday approved the establishment of the Department of ...

J&K approves establishment of separate Public Grievances Department | J&K approves establishment of separate Public Grievances Department

J&K approves establishment of separate Public Grievances Department

Next

Srinagar, July 6 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) on Thursday approved the establishment of the Department of Public Grievances as a separate Administrative Department.

“This administrative reform measure is in line with the commitment of the Government that envisages promotion of citizen-centric governance with emphasis on grievance redressal innovations through e-Governance,” an official statement said.

“This will ensure better administration and quality public grievance with better outcomes for the aggrieved thereby guaranteeing efficient disposal of official business.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Ac Ac Nielsen Ac Milan Ac nagar Kashmir administrative council Ksr bengaluru-new delhi ac Ac special express Howrah-new delhi ac special express Pepcid ac Jammu & kashmir administrative council Ac moideen