J&K govt to regularise colonies occupied by PoJK refugees

Jammu, March 6 J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that colonies in which displaced persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are living would be regularised.

After attending an official event called 'Special governance for PoJK people', Sinha told reporters that the UT government has identified land for construction of PoJK Bhawan for these displaced people. He added that colonies where these displaced persons have been living would be regularised shortly.

"These people have suffered a lot and their children are the worst sufferers. We will soon have a PoJK Bhawan and the colonies where these people are living at present will be regularised shortly.

"Children of displaced PoJK refugees will be given priority in jobs and education", Sinha said. He assured that the problems faced by the PoJK refugees would be resolved as per their aspirations.

He reiterated that PoJK is an integral part of India and no power on earth can keep it away from the union for long.

"I urge all the PoJK people, including women and youth will play their part in building a strong and vibrant India.

"Industrial boom is coming up in J&K. Rs 13000 crore work related to industries have already started and more is in the offing. There was a shortage of land which is being looked into.

"A large number registrations from Kashmiri Pandit youth have been received by the administration for entrepreneurship, similarly, PoJK youth should follow the suit.

"Register your youth in the camps and administration will provide all support for your youth to become entrepreneurs who can provide employment to five other youth," he said.

He also said that 50 lakh youths have taken part in sports related activities as huge investment was made to upgrade the sports infrastructure across the UT.

He said a large number of people were deprived of their rights and it was for the first time after the historic decision taken by Prime Minister Narendera Modi on August 5, 2019, that these people got all their rights.

