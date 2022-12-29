J&K Police rescues 52 stranded tourists in Budgam

Srinagar, Dec 29 Amid the inclement weather in Kashmir, police have provided a helping hand to stranded tourists, rescuing 52 in Budgam district on Thursday, an official said.

"Police Station Khansahib received an information that some tourists were stuck at Parihaaas Doodhpathri while travelling in their vehicles due to sudden snowfall. Accordingly, a party of the police station, alongwith police personnel on guard duty at Tangnar Doodhpathri, were deputed and subsequently all 52 tourists were rescued.

"They were provided necessary assistance & help and were shifted to safe accommodations at Tangnar, Budgam," a police official said.

Police said similar help was also provided to the needy in other locations of the district like Yousmarg and Khag.

