Jolt to Shiv Sena (UBT) - Neelam Gorhe joins ruling Shiv Sena

Mumbai, July 7 In a rude jolt to the Shiv Sena (UBT), its senior leader and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr. Neelam Gorhe joined the ruling ally Shiv Sena, here on Friday.

The decision of Dr. Gorhe, who was with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for over three decades, came barely three weeks after the party's spokesperson Dr. Manisha Kayande had joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Dr. Gorhe was welcomed to the Shiv Sena fold by Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior leaders.

Upon her entry to Shiv Sena, she said that Shinde is on the right track and the party belongs to him as per the decision of the court.

Incidentally, political circles have been abuzz with speculation about Dr. Gorhe's political moves since the past over five months.

However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) top brass, including Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, had stoutly denied any such possibility even this morning.

