Jordan FM, Arab League chief discuss efforts to address regional crises

Amman, Feb 3 Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit held talks on Wednesday on efforts to advance joint Arab action and regional developments.

They call for broader joint Arab action and a collective Arab role to resolve crises and enhance regional security and stability, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the state-run media report.

The Arab League, which will remain the "umbrella of joint Arab action," needs to have its role strengthened and Jordan is committed to supporting the League in this regard, Safadi was quoted as saying.

They called for intensifying international and regional efforts to revive negotiations based on the two-state solution, which is the sole way to reach a fair peace.

Aboul-Gheit commended Jordan's active role within the League and the Arab action system to enhance regional security and stability.

Also on Wednesday, King Abdullah II of Jordan received Aboul-Gheit, where King Abdullah reaffirmed the importance to maintain coordination among Arab countries to confront various challenges, according to a statement by the Royal Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor