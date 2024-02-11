Journalist Sagarika Ghose Joins TMC, Set to Contest Rajya Sabha Election

The Trinamool Congress has nominated Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, and Mamata Bala Thakur as candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Elections are to be held for five seats in Bengal which are to fall vacant in April, along with 51 others in the rest of the country. With no sixth nomination from Bengal, all five will be elected unopposed.

We are pleased to announce the candidature of Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Mohammad Nadimul Haque and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian," the party announced in its official X handle on Sunday afternoon.

Sagarika is a familiar face, known nationally. She adds to the diversity of our representatives in the Rajya Sabha," said a Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamul, "Ours will be the youngest team in the upper house with only three out of 13 above the age of 70. Four from minority community, 40 per cent women's representation.

The list ends speculation over the fate of Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is likely to get relocate to Rajasthan and get a nomination from there.