Kannada film industry comes out in support of Karnataka Bandh

The Kannada film industry on Friday joined the bandh called to oppose release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu with actors, producers, directors and technicians staging a sit-in demonstration here.Actors Shivarajkumar, Darshan, 'Duniya' Vijay and Dhruva Sarja were among those who took part in the protest held near Sri Gururaja Kalyana Mantapa.The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced support to the day-long bandh after a meeting, Theatres across the State have canceled the shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the shut-down.

Airport authorities have reported the cancellation of a total of 44 flights arriving at and departing from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru due to the Karnataka bandh, which is being observed in protest of the Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu. This development has disrupted flight operations at the airport.Meanwhile, members of pro-Kannada organizations, protesting against the Cauvery Water Issue, were detained by the Bengaluru Police in the vicinity of Attibele.This strike has been called for by farmer groups and pro-Kannada organizations. The protests are slated to occur throughout the state as a response to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, especially in light of the prevailing drought conditions in Karnataka.To maintain law and order and handle the situation, the Karnataka police are making preparations to deploy additional forces across the state.Protests have erupted in Karnataka due to the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. These protests come in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to refrain from interfering with the directives issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and its auxiliary body, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which instructed Karnataka to carry out the water release.