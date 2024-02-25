Karnataka Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik dies in Bengaluru

Congress legislator from Surpur constituency in the district, Raja Venkatappa Naik, died of heart attack in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Naik, who began his political career as a member of the Congress, had been elected to the Karnataka Assembly four times. He was also elected as President of the Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation, recently.Naik was elected as the Shorapur MLA in May 2023 after the Congress swept the Assembly polls in the state.