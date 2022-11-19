Karnataka Congress to file complaint with SEC against "electoral fraud"

Congress leaders reached Karnataka Election Commission (SEC) office on Saturday for filing a complaint against "electoral fraud" in the state allegedly at the behest of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly Siddaramaiah and other leaders arrived at SEC office today to file a complaint in connection with "electoral fraud".

The state Congress leaders reached the SEC office two days after Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had launched an attack against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he was directly involved in electoral fraud that has come to light in Bengaluru.

Talking tooutside the SEC office, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar said, "We have to file a complaint to protect voter rights. This is the biggest fraud committed by BJP minister CN Ashwath Narayan and his team, who used data, collected fraud information and deleted lakhs of votes."

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress had launched an attack against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he was directly involved in electoral fraud that has come to light in Bengaluru.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said "Shocking expose reveals that those in citadels of power, including Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, are responsible for theft of voters data, fraud and impersonation."

Surjewala had demanded a high-level probe in the matter and claimed a private agency named "Chilume" was authorised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - the urban local body of Bengaluru, to carry out a door-to-door survey of voters in the city.

He claimed that the agency collected their personal details, a breach of privacy, and a fraud played up on Bengalurians.

"CM Bommai, his officials, govt officers, BBMP people and State Election authority are partners in crime in trampling democracy," he alleged.

The Congress leader also claimed there was no intimation given about the door-to-door survey, and CM Bommai was responsible for electoral fraud.

"CM Bommai is BBMP in-charge minister, and its Chief Commissioner is Bengaluru's electoral officer. A private entity, Chilume Edu Institute applies for permission for voter awareness. On being permitted they commit the fraud of collecting voter data by impersonating booth-level officers," he alleged.

An FIR should be filed against him and he should be arrested, he said.

Surjewala also claimed that the agency had a freehand and its staff were given booth level officer (BLO) cards.

"The agency did not even upload voters' information on Garuda - ECI app - but on Digital Sameeksha app - owned by a private company for use by MPs, MLAs, and political parties," he had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

