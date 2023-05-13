Karnataka elections: Cong leading in 114 seats, crosses the magic figure

New Delhi, May 13 As per the latest trends shown by the Election Commission of India, the Congress was leading in 114 Assembly seats in Karnataka on Saturday, one seat ahead of the magic figure of 113.

As per the Election Commission, Congress' vote share is currently at 43.2 per cent in the southern state, whereas the BJP stands at 36 per cent.

Talking to , Congress leader Pawan Khera said that people have rejected the "negative" campaign of BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally, as this election was all about him.

"Every single household of Karnataka is talking about our five promises and people have supported our campaigns. You (BJP) cannot equate Lord Hanuman with Bajrang dal, that is an insult to my God. We are coming with a full majority and clear mandate in the state. We will be forming our government on our own," claimed Khera.

Alka Lamba, Congress spokesperson, told , "the election results are a lesson for PM Modi, that you cannot bring Gods in politics".

"I thank the people of Karnataka. We learnt from our mistakes. Results of Himachal a few months back, and the latest trends of counting for the Karnataka Assembly polls show that as issues of people were not getting resolved, they are voting for the grand-old party," Lamba said.

"We should form a government. A lesson should be learnt from Kannadigas and we have understood the nonsense of BJP. Fantastic leadership of the centre and the state," said Ajoy Kumar, the Congress leader.

While the JD(S) was leading in 30 seats, the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha was ahead in one seat, revealed the ECI trends as of 11:04 a.m. on Saturday.

The BVJP was leading in 73 seats.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won 104 seats, followed by the Congress at 80, JD(S) at 37, and 'Others' at three.

In the 2018 elections, Congress had got 38.04 per cent votes, BJP had secured 36.22 per cent, JD(S) 18.36 per cent and 'Others' 7.38 per cent.



