Karnataka polls: Fishermen in Uttara Kannada laud welfare measures for community

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : A significant share of the population in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka is the fishermen community. The community play an important role in polls.

The fishermen community in Ankola in Uttara Kannada expressed their gratitude to the Ministry for Fisheries and the State government's initiatives that help them to make a living.

Speaking to , the vice president of the Fisherman co-operative Society of Ankola Vinod Damodar said that they are getting several benefits from the Centre as weel as the State government.

"If death occurs during fishing, the family gets more compensation compared to earlier. It was only Rs 6 lakh earlier but now the fisherman's family get Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh from Centre and Rs 5 lakh from State. Though there are some problems, we always want Modi government at the Centre and in the state."

Dhiraj, a young fisherman said the community's livelihood totally depends on fishing.

He appealed to the government to ban light fishing.

"Big fisherman use this technique which hampers small fishers. There should be a big port developed in Belekeri. We want that our local fishing community should get jobs," Dhiraj said.

Ramaloka Pat, a boat owner who has been in the fishing business for 25 years said the community benefitted from the formation of a separate Fishery Ministry.

He said fishermen's income does not remain the same throughout the year and it is more or less seasonal.

"Sometimes, we earn good money while sometimes we do not make much. It is up to the season. August to December is a good season for fishing," Ramaluka told .

"The government provide subsidy so that we get cheaper diesel. Diesel is available at Rs 91 per litre in the market but get it at Rs 7 per litre," Ramaloka said.

He said around 6,000 families depend on fishing in Ankola. He also hoped that sport will be developed soon in Ankola.

Chetan, who employs around 30 people in Karwar said he has been involved in the business for the last 20 years.

He said in Karwar and Ankola areas around 32,000-35,000 people belong to the fishing community.

"This year our business is running well but the Covid pandemic troubled us a lot. The ration provided by government gave a great relief to the people during the pandemic. Our community get Kishan card for which without any guarantee we can get a Rs 3 lakh loan. It benefitted the community a lot," Chetan told .

"Also, women get Rs 10,000 loan from the municipality which helps to run their small fishery work. We require port drilling for that our local BJP MLA help us and provided us with financial help," he added.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega public rally in Karnataka's Ankola.

In reference to the initiatives undertaken to uplift the fishermen community, PM Modi remarked, "The fishermen who safeguard the lengthy coastline of Karnataka are our patriots. The Congress-led governments failed to provide them with assistance."

The Prime Minister said the BJP government established a Fisheries Ministry and devised a blueprint for the Blue Revolution.

The BJP introduced the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, the first-ever scheme for the welfare of the fishermen and the fisheries sector. Additionally, under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa and BS Bommai, the Matsya Siri scheme has been implemented, he said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 13.

