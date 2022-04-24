Karnataka should adopt UP, MP model to curb riots:BJP state president Nalin Kateel

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata party president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said that the state needs to adopt Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh model to curb the riots in the state.

He said, "It is not about caste or religion but to stop any communal tension, destruction of any government vehicle, things setting ablaze, whoever instigates such violence, whoever violates the law, must be kept under the fear of government and law."

Nalin further said, "I congratulate chief minister and home minister for their timely action to control the riots in the state. As happened in the DJ Halli and KG Halli incidents, when people tried to create tension by burning the MLA's house, the government took strict actions against them. Recently, in the murder case of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha and the incident in Hubli, they tried to do the same thing. Though the government has taken strict actions, and arrested whoever should be. But if such incidents repeat, there is a necessity of UP and MP Model."

Responding to the alleged accusation of opposition that the ruling government targets a particular community, Nalin said, "Targeting is what congress does, not us. We know whom they targeted and arrested when they were in power. Congress leaders' behaviour is embarrassing to the state."

Nalin alleged that congress finds faults in the administration while they are themselves accused of so many things. He said that in riots their leaders' names come out, even in corruption, their names come. They accuse us of doing politics if any rioters are arrested or even someone gets arrested over corruption.

"Congress leaders do not need to teach how to run the government and administration. Their leaders were caught in PSI Scam, and close aids of Kharge were arrested. Many such names will come out if we continue to find out. They should stop finding faults and support to run the administration."

( With inputs from ANI )

