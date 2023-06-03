Kejriwal expresses grief at Odisha train accident

New Delhi, June 3 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his profound grief and condolences over the devastating train accident that occurred near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on Fridat evening.

The tragic incident took a heavy toll on lives and left more than 100 individuals injured.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to convey his heartfelt sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching event. He prayed for the departed souls to find solace in the divine abode and urged strength and courage for the affected families during these trying times.



atk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor