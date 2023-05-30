Kejriwal urges PM Modi to look into wrestlers' issues

New Delhi, May 30 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do something in favour of the wrestlers who had assembled at Haridwar to throw their medals into the Ganga river.

"The whole country is shocked. There are tears in the eyes of the whole country. Now the Prime Minister should leave his arrogance," tweeted Kejriwal.

