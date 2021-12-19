Kerala BJP seeks action in murder of party leader, alleges SDPI involvement

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 BJP's Kerala state president K. Surendran on Sunday demanded the immediate arrest of the killers of the party's backward class leader and state secretary of OBC Morcha advocate Ranjith Srinivasa.

While speaking to , Surendran said, "The SDPI killers are on a rampage in Kerala. This is the latest instance of a practicing advocate being killed after an eight-member killer gang of SDPI and Popular Front barged into his house in the early morning on Sunday and hacked him to death in front of his mother and wife. He lives at the centre of Alappuzha town and this shows how callous the Kerala Police and the state home department led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is."

Surendran called for the immediate arrest of the killers, and said the police are yet to arrest the killers of RSS leader Sanjith, who was killed in Palakkad district in November in front of his wife. He said, "This has led to the SDPI, PFI killers getting emboldened to murder Advocate Ranjith Sreenivasan at his residence.

The BJP state president called upon the Home department and Kerala Police not to make the investigation a farce and to bring the culprits to book.

The Director General of Kerala Police, Anil Kant while speaking to mediapersons at Thiruvananthapuram said that police would take strong action and even senior leaders would be arrested if necessary during the course of investigation. He said that police were on high alert and that this was an unfortunate incident.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Harshitha Attaluri, who is in-charge of the investigation, while speaking to mediapersons said, "Police have already taken into custody 50 people from various organisations, including the SDPI, PFI combine and RSS, BJP combine. We have also taken into custody a few history-sheeters as well as RSS and SDPI local level leaders and cadres."

The Kerala Police are, however, groping in the dark as the police intelligence has totally failed to prevent the murder of advocate Ranjith Sreenivasan, who was hacked to death in front of his mother and wife. It is to be noted that an SDPI leader K.S. Shan, who was the state secretary of the party, was hacked on Saturday night. The SDPI alleged that the RSS-BJP combine were behind this murder.

While the SDPI and PFI were in social media baying for the blood of a BJP, RSS leader after the death of Shan, Kerala Police looked the other way round.

SDPI state President Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi while speaking to mediapersons said, "Senior RSS leader Valsan Thillankery was yesterday at Alappuzha and he had called for the Hindus to strengthen and empower themselves. The killing of Shan was planned and executed with the blessings of Valsan Thillankeri."

RSS leader and Hindu Aikya Vedi state president Valsan Thillankeri while reacting to the media at Palakkad said, "The SDPI and PFI are targeting the RSS and BJP leaders. They are even announcing these leaders beforehand as killers and then are targeting and killing such leaders. Police have to act stringently and bring the culprits of Ranjith Sreenivasan to book."

The funeral of Shan and that of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan would be conducted on Sunday evening.

