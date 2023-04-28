Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets UAE, Vietnam ambassadors to India in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday held a meeting with Dr Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Nguyen Thanh Hai, ambassador of Vietnam at Kerala House in the national capital.

The chief minister held a meeting with both the ambassadors for improving the relationship and friendship with Kerala.

Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy and Officer on Special Duty Venu Rajamoni were also present.

Earlier, Kerala CM met Hugo Javier Gobbi, the ambassador of Argentina to India.

Taking to Twitter, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, "Delighted to meet Hugo Javier Gobbi, the ambassador of Argentina to India, who presented me with their national football jersey. It was an honour to receive it in the presence of legendary footballer from Kerala, IM Vijayan. Thank you for your warm gesture!"

