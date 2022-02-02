Kerala Guv yet to take decision on Lokayukta Ordinance

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 If the last month was hectic when Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was going hammer and tongs in the way the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan government was handling issues related to Kannur University, he is presently perusing the amendment to the Lokayukta Ordinance that has come to him from the Vijayan government.

And sitting on his 'head' is the Congress-led Opposition which paid a visit to him last week asking him not to put his signature to it, as all its powers have been taken away leaving it a mere recommendatory body.

The Congress, BJP and the second biggest ally in the Vijayan government, the CPI have slammed Vijayan on the issue and the CPI went a step forward when its state secretary Kanam Rajendran said this undue haste was not needed, when the budget session of the assembly is just round the corner.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said the weekly cabinet meeting has not taken a decision on the budget session of the Kerala Assembly.

"The cabinet decides the date and sends it to the Governor who gives his clearance. Vijayan has played a calculated role in not announcing the date because if he does that, then Khan need not sign the Ordinance. So Vijayan is waiting to hear from Khan," said the critic.

With Vijayan still not back after his medical treatment and is expected only later this week, a decision on the convening of the assembly will be taken only then and the government is expecting that by that time Khan will have done the job.

Meanwhile, a top source in the Congress opposition said they are just waiting to see the action taken by the Governor and if he puts his signature, then they will be taking the legal route by approaching the Kerala High Court.

