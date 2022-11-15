Kerala HC directs Chief Secretary to consider BJP State Chief's representation on Raj Bhavan march

The Kerala High court on Tuesday issued a direction for the Chief Secretary of Kerala to consider BJP State Chief K Surendran's representation on the LDF's Raj Bhavan march scheduled today.

The Kerala High Court directed the Kerala state's Chief Secretary to consider the representation filed by the BJP State President K Surendran seeking action against the Government employees and beneficiaries of the MNREGA scheme, for allegedly participating in the protest march to Raj Bhavan against the Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan.

The Division Bench has disposed of the petition.

Notably, yesterday the state BJP Chief, K Surendran filed a petition seeking to restrain LDF's Raj Bhavan march scheduled today.

K Surendran has alleged that the LDF government is attempting to bring in government officials and the MGNREGA workers into the march against the governor.

In the petition, Surendran alleged that people are being roped into the march by guaranteeing their attendance and the government employees are being forced to participate in this march to make it look huge.

K Surendran further contended that it is illegal for government employees to participate in the march.

Notably, K Surendran had earlier written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Kerala, demanding to issue an order preventing the participation of government employees in the Raj Bhavan gherao by the LDF.

Surendran quoted that as per the Service Rules, government servants can't participate or indulge in political activities. He had also urged to ensure that MNREGA workers are not forcefully included in the said march.

After receiving no positive indication for his said letter, the state BJP chief then approached the High Court of Kerala against the alleged LDF's decision, to forcefully include the state government employees and MNREGA workers in the proposed Raj Bhavan gherao on the 15th of November.

This comes in the aftermath of the Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan's decision to seek the resignations of vice-chancellors of all nine universities in the state. This resulted in a tussle between Governor and the Left government.

Later, CM Pinarayi Vijayan's government requested the High Court to stay the appointment that was ordered by Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, chancellor of the state universities. However, the court on Tuesday declined to stay the appointment.

The Governor had earlier taken a dig at CPIM and said it is a party "that believes in the legitimacy of violence".

The Kerala Cabinet had earlier decided to bring in an ordinance to remove Governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of Chancellor.

( With inputs from ANI )

