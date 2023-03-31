Khattar invites industrialists to set up bases in Haryana

New Delhi, March 31 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday released the coffee table book titled 'Sikh Business Leaders of India', authored by Prabhleen, at a function here.

On the occasion, Khattar invited the industrialists present in the programme to set up industries in the state, adding that the government has created a conducive environment and are providing various facilities.

The Chief Minister said they will not face any problem in doing business in Haryana.

"The government has created a single-window system, under which all types of permissions to industries are given in 45 days. The government has made four categories A, B, C and D. If industries are set up in category C and D zones, the government will reimburse Rs 4,000 per worker per month for the next four years."

Khattar said the Sikh community has made a huge contribution to the state, the country and the world as well.

"This community is a working community and have worked hard with struggle to advance their business, family, country and society. They are also working to take forward and uplift the needy, who have been left behind from the mainstream due to some reason."

Appreciating the works of the Chief Minister, former Rajya Sabha MP Tarlochan Singh said after the formation of Haryana, maximum work has been done for Sikh community under the leadership of Khattar.

He said the Chief Minister has an important contribution in reviving the history of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Mahant Karmjit Singh said incomparable work has been done for Sikhism and Punjabi language under the leadership of Khattar.



