Khesari Lal Yadav says Bihar Police not registering his FIR

Patna May 4 Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is concerned about the security of his family, ever since a person who is said to be a fan of another superstar Pawan Singh, threatened to rape his daughter and wife but claimed that the Bihar Police is taking the matter lightly.

"I have urged CM Nitish Kumar and DGP SK Singhal on Sunday to register FIR against that poisonous person who was threatening to rape my daughter and wife through video messages on social media. After three days, Bihar Police did not register an FIR against him despite repeated requests," Yadav said.

"Whatever happened with my brother Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Police is doing the same thing with me. This is the same group which registered an FIR and took political benefits. They are forcing me to move pillar to post and not registering the FIR," Yadav tweeted.

He had appealed to the Chief Minister and the DGP after a video, going viral on social media, showed a person, wearing a saffron stole around the neck, using extremely abusive language against Yadav and threatening to rape his wife and daughter.

