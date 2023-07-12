K'taka CM orders probe after NRI seeks protection for family from sand mafia

Bengaluru, July 12 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday gave directions to the police to launch a probe after an NRI appealed to him seeking protection for his family from the sand mafia.

Manju, who is currently residing in Canada, had made an appeal to the Chief Minister in this regard on social media.

"Urgent appeal for justice! Our family faces sand mafia violence. Elderly mother assaulted. From Canada, I urge the Karnataka CM to help. Sharing videos exposing public nuisance. Stand against injustice," Manju had tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, the Chief Minister's Office replied, "CM Siddaramaiah has taken cognisance of the appeal made by Manju. The Chief Minister has directed the police department to immediately initiate an investigation based on the complaint and take necessary action to ensure justice to the victim."

Manju had also attached a letter in his tweet that read: "Dear Siddaramaiah sir, I write to you with deep concern, seeking your urgent assistance regarding a distressing incident in Lakkavalli village near Kubatur, the home town of our esteemed minister Madhu Bangarappa.

"As a member of a marginalised community and currently residing in Canada, I am compelled to reach out to you regarding a grave matter that has unfolded within my family. Due to the geographical distance, I am unable to provide immediate help, and thus, I implore your support and intervention at this distressing situation.

"Our family belonging to a marginalised community, consisting of senior citizens, has been enduring immense hardships due to the actions of the neighbouring family and the sand mafia. My father, who is physically challenged, and my mother, who is suffering from health issues, have been severely affected by the continuous nuisance created by the sand mafia around our house.

"The neighbouring family, whom we have always treated as our own kin, assumed the chairmanship of the Kubatur gram panchayat in 2018. However, their conduct since then has been tainted by corruption and involvement in illegal activities, particularly their association with the sand mafia."

Manju also claimed that his mother was assaulted and given life threat recently.

--IANS

