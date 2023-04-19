K'taka polls: BJP strategy is to place report card of double-engine govt before people, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 : On the campaign plan of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said the government in Karnataka was continuing the economic momentum of the state creating jobs, creating investments, creating opportunities.

The minister said, "We are going forward and placing our report card in front of the people of Karnataka."

The minister said their strategy or campaign plan was very clear.

He said, "The last three-and-a-half years which is during the most difficult time in the history of Karnataka, the BJP's double-engine sarkar (government), first under the chief minister of Yediyurappaji, then under the chief minister of (Basavaraj) Bommai ji, has done substantial work for all Kannadigas during Covid, during the floods, ranging from free ration to vaccinations, protecting people, protecting communities, protecting their lives and livelihoods."

The minister added the party is seeking a full mandate of five years.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "As you recall, in 2018, we were the single-largest party. However, the opportunistic alliance of Congress and JDS [Janata Dal (Secular)] snatched that mandate and tried to run the government for about a year and a half before people gave us the mandate to go ahead and govern."

He said, "So our strategy is very simple to place our report card of the double-engine sarkar."

