K'taka riot victim's kin refuses Rs 2L compensation, throws it back at Siddaramaiah

Bagalkot (Karnataka), July 15 In a big embarrassment to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, the kin of a victim of a communal clash refused to take Rs 2 lakh as compensation and threw the money at his vehicle in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Friday.

Rajma, the wife of Mohammad Haneef, who was assaulted during a communal clash in Kerur, said she threw the money because she did not want it.

"Hindus and Muslims should live like children of one mother. I can get food, if I tell anyone that I am hungry," she said.

"Today they will give compensation and go away. My husband can't work for another year because of the assault. What should we do? Everyone will come seeking votes. No one should indulge in rowdyism. Hindus and Muslims should live together. Why do we need all these conflicts," Rajma questioned.

When asked what she will do now for the treatment of her husband, she explained that the Anjuman committee is taking care of everything and she is grateful to them.

The incident took place when Siddaramaiah, who is the Congress MLA from Badami constituency in the district, had gone to a hospital in Kerur to meet those who got injured in a communal clash.

At the hospital, he handed over Rs 2 lakh as compensation to four injured persons.

Rajma, the family member of one of the injured persons, took the cash and said that she wanted peace, not money. Though Siddaramaiah sitting in his vehicle tried to console her by holding her hand, she did not budge and threw back the money at his vehicle.

Meanwhile, some injured persons from the Hindu community, who have also been admitted to the hospital, refused to meet Siddaramaiah. The Opposition leader, who was all set to meet them, cancelled his visit at the last minute.

On July 6, Kerur town witnessed a communal clash following the stabbing of a member of Hindu Jagaran Vedike. Arun Kattimani was reportedly stabbed for questioning eve-teasing. His two friends were also attacked by the miscreants. This led to a clash between two groups.

The police have arrested 18 persons in connection with the incident and are searching for another 15 accused.

