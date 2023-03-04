Kumaraswamy attacks Shah over arrest of BJP MLA's son in bribery case

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son in a bribery case.

Kumaraswamy said "A warm welcome to Amit Shah who flew back to the state today. A bundle of stories of your MLA Maadalu Virupakshappa's son is the biggest proof that your double engine government is charging 40 per cent commission."

"Your concept of 'Swach Bharat' is amazing. whose ATM is Karnataka? Is it in this sense that you said that we will make the state corruption free? Does getting rid of corruption mean putting bundles of cash in into one's ATM on behalf of the father? Is this how you deep-clean Karnataka? Does the soap factory seriously mean it?" questioned Kumaraswamy.

The JDS leader alleged that BJP has turned Karnataka into a "commission state".

Attacking Shah further, Kumaraswamy said, "Will you pat on the back of the BJP MLAs who are washing the soap factory, a symbol of Kannadigas' pride, with 40 per cent commission soap or will you expel him from the party? Whose money the MLA's son was reserving for? If Rs 6 crore can be found in MLA's house, how much more can be found in a minister's house which is packed with 40 per cent? You have made Karnataka a 'commission state'."

If the percentage business continues like this, Kumaraswamy said at least 10 jails will have to be built.

Attacking BJP and Congress, Kumaraswamy said the sin of making Karnataka a 'commission state' is the responsibility of these national parties, and Kannadigas should understand the real face of the commission parties that conduct elections on the basis of such sins.

"Otherwise, there is a danger that Karnataka will be labelled a "commission state'' forever," he said.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Friday resigned as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) hours after the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the house of his son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

BJP MLA Virupakshappa submitted his resignation to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

In a letter, Virupakshappa claimed that there was some conspiracy against his family."I am submitting my resignation under moral responsibility to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) because there is an allegation against me," he said in the letter.

Earlier on Friday morning, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash. On Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe.

According to Lokayukta, more than Rs 1.7 crore in cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office.Notably, Madal Virupakshappa was the chairman of state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) which manufactures the brand 'Mysore Sandal Soap'.

While his son Prashant Madal is a chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Further investigation is underway, officials added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor