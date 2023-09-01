L-G leading efforts for G20 arrangements in Delhi , says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 1 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) was leading the efforts to make arrangements to receive G20 guests along with his Ministers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

"All arrangements have been made to receive G20 guests. All ministers are themselves on the ground. Hon’ble LG himself has been leading the efforts," Kejriwal posted on X.

Given the acrimonious relation the two share, and the recent spar over the event's preparations, Kejriwal's post has come as a surprise.

G20 Summit is scheduled for September 9-10.

--IANS

