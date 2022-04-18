Lakhimpur Kheri violence: RJD calls SC's cancellation of Ashish Mishra's bail 'ray of light in dark'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to cancel the bail of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Speaking to ANI, RJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Prof Manoj Jha said, "This judgment is like a ray of light in the dark. The Supreme Court said that he (Ashish Mishra) staying free may affect the ongoing probe. I think this decision should be viewed from that point of view."

Asked whether taking or getting bail is also a part of the legal process in the Indian judicial system, Jha, referring to the case of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in the fodder scam case, said that there is a legal process regarding taking bail.

"This is a selective approach of those who refer to the legal process for taking bail. In our case (Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam), it becomes difficult to get bail. Justice is equal for all. There should not be a separate law for the common man and something else for the privileged," he said.

The apex court today cancelled the bail granted to the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and directed him to surrender within a week.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana set aside the order of the Allahabad High Court which granted bail to Ashish Mishra.

The top court held that the Allahabad High Court order is not sustainable. The top court also observed that victims were not heard while considering the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court remanded the matter back to the Allahabad High Court to hear the issue afresh.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in violence on October 3, 2020, in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which Ashish Mishra is a prime accused.

Jha further raised concerns about the violence that took place in several cities during Ram Navami.

"Why is this happening all over the country? This question is for everyone. We are fighting over conduct, attire, clothes and rituals. Ram Navami used to happen earlier also. What has changed exactly? If we feel that this is furthering our ideological politics, then eventually one day we will all cry in silence with our heads on each other's shoulders," said the RJD leader.

( With inputs from ANI )

