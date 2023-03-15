Land-for-job scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, family

New Delhi, March 15 Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted bail to RJD leader and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam.

The family appeared before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel around 11 a.m.

The 74-year-old former railway minister reached the court on a wheelchair around 10 a.m. A huge number of RJD supporters gathered outside the court as Lalu appeared in the land-for-job scam case.

During the hearing, the Judge Goel noted that the CBI had filed its charge sheet without arrest.

The court, however, granted bail and directed every accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond.

The bail plea was not opposed by the CBI.

More details are awaited.

The court had on February 27 issued summons to them in the case which concerns alleged appointments made in the Railways in exchange for land parcels given or sold to Lalu Prasad's family while he served as the Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

In its charge sheet, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that irregular appointments had been made in the Railways, in violation of the standards and guidelines established by the Indian Railways for hiring.

It is alleged that the candidates gave Lalu Prasad's family members land at extremely reduced prices up to one-fifth of the going market rates directly or through their close relatives and family members.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet in the case on October 10, 2022, against 16 persons including Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and daughter and sanction was then obtained to prosecute them.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Courts had on February 27 observed that, prima facie, the on-record report shows that offences have been committed under different sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

