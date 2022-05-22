Landslide kills 2 children in Afghanistan's Bamiyan

Bamiyan (Afghanistan), May 22 Two children lost their lives in a landslide that allegedly hit a village in Waras district of central Bamiyan province, provincial administration spokesman Sabour Sighani said.

The landslide occurred on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the official on Saturday, the natural disaster hit Kaftar Khan village in Waras district on Friday afternoon, killing two sisters on the spot.

It is the second incident of its kind over the past week in the war-torn country.

Earlier on Monday, four people were killed and two others injured in a landslide that hit Sholar-e-Payan district of northern Badakhshan province.

