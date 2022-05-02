Last year on this day Bengal's 'Ma-Mati-Manush' showed courage against high and mighty: CM

Kolkata, May 2 Last year on this day, the results for 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections came which showed a clear verdict for the third term of Trinamool Congress regime in the state as well as the third term of Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister of West Bengal.

On the occasion of the first anniversary of Trinamool Congress's victory for the third consecutive term, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a Twitter message thanking the people of the state for showing courage against the top BJP leaders of the country.

"I am ever grateful to our Ma- Mati-Manush for having shown to the high & mighty, last year on this day, the indomitable courage of Bengal," her Twitter message read.

In the later part of the message, she gave a clear hint that her endeavour to build up a united movement against BJP in the coming days (read 2024 Lok Sabha elections) would continue.

"Our people showed to the world that there is no bigger power than the power of people in a democracy. Our commitment to true nation building should continue, for there are many more battles to be fought together & won together," the chief minister's message read further.

She also said that to remember that historical day on May 2, 2021, henceforth this date will be celebrated as "Ma-Mati-Manush Divas".

"I dedicate this day to Ma- Mati -Manush and urge that this day be henceforth called Ma -Mati- Manush Divas. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla," her Twitter message concluded.

Trinamool Congress has already chalked a month-long programme throughout the state to celebrate the first anniversary of the third term of Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister of West Bengal.

The state government is launching a statewide fortnightly propaganda to showcase the successes of the different development schemes of the government.

The propaganda programme christened "Showcasing of Success" will start from May 6, a day after Trinamool Congress celebrates the first anniversary of Mamata Banerjee's third term as the chief minister and will be continuing till May 20.

