Lebanon calls for int'l tenders to build new terminal for Beirut airport

Beirut, June 9 Lebanon's Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh called for international tenders to construct a new terminal for Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

"The cost of the new project will amount to $70 million" but this project is expected "to create hundreds of jobs", Hamieh explained during a joint press conference with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the airport.

The new terminal will be designated for domestic flights from Haj, Umrah, and Ziyarah as well as low-budget airlines, he said, offering no further details about the project, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rafik Hariri International Airport, nine km from the city centre of Beirut, is the country's only international airport.

The airport reportedly accommodates 8 million passengers annually, with plans to expand its capacity to 20 million by 2030.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor