Litmus test for BJP govt, will PM Modi act against Brij Bhushan: Congress

New Delhi, July 11 Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP-led Centre after a Delhi Police report claimed that it has verified the charges of six top wrestlers against BJP MP and former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying it was a litmus test for the government and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will act against the party leader.In a tweet, Congress General secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Delhi Police verifies the charges of India's six top wrestlers - India's daughters - on…'outraging the modesty', 'sexual harassment', 'stalking', 'criminal intimidation'.

"The "litmus test" of Modi government, will PM Modi act against Brij Bhushan (Sharan Singh), will (BJP president JP) Naddaji expel him from BJP now? Will Brij Bhushan (Sharan Singh) be arrested now? Will BJP government stop protecting him?" Surjewala asked.

He tweeted while attaching a news report that alleged that Singh molested and stalked, and he is liable to be prosecuted, according to the Delhi Police.

On July 7, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court had summoned Brij Bhushan Singh, an MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment made by the country's leading female wrestlers.

The court took note of the charge sheet filed in the case, responding to the claims made by six women wrestlers.

The summons were issued by the Rouse Avenue court, requiring Singh to appear before the court on July 18. Additionally, Vinod Tomar, former Assistant Secretary of Singh, has also been summoned by the court.

The Delhi Police's charge sheet running over 1,000 pages was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of Rouse Avenue Courts for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

