Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Releases First List of Candidates for LS Polls, Dimple Yadav to Contest from Mainpuri

Samajwadi Party released the first list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday (January 30). SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, has been made the candidate from Mainpuri.

Check the First List of Candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Here:

Sambhal: Shafiqur Rahman Barq

Firozabad: Akshay Yadav

Mainpur: Dimple Yadav

Eta: Devesh Shakya

Budaun: Dharmendra Yadav

Khiri: Utkarsh Verma

Dhaurahra: Anand Bhadauria

Unnao: Anu Tandon

Lucknow: Ravidas Mehrotra

Farukhabad: Naval Kishore Shakya

Akbarpur: Rajaram Pal

Banda: Shivshankar Singh Patel

Faizabad: Avdesh Prasad

Ambedkar Nagar: Lalji verma

Basti: Ram Prasad Choudhary

Gorakhpur: Kajal Nishad

The SP, which is part of the INDIA bloc, is currently engaged in seat-sharing talks with Congress. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has offered 11 seats to Congress, which currently holds one seat in Uttar Pradesh. "With 11 seats, our harmonious alliance with Congress is off to a good start. This process will further progress with the equation of victory. INDIA's team and PDA's strategy will change the course of history," Yadav tweeted.

Yadav's announcement came amid widespread apprehension about the future of the INDIA Bloc, with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announcing that her All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the polls on its own, ruling AAP refusing to ally with the Congress in Punjab and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP once again and took the oath for the 9th time as CM.