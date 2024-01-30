Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Releases First List of Candidates for LS Polls, Dimple Yadav to Contest from Mainpuri
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 30, 2024 05:23 PM2024-01-30T17:23:53+5:302024-01-30T17:25:07+5:30
Samajwadi Party released the first list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday (January 30). SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, has been made the candidate from Mainpuri.
Check the First List of Candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Here:
Sambhal: Shafiqur Rahman Barq
Firozabad: Akshay Yadav
Mainpur: Dimple Yadav
Eta: Devesh Shakya
Budaun: Dharmendra Yadav
Khiri: Utkarsh Verma
Dhaurahra: Anand Bhadauria
Unnao: Anu Tandon
Lucknow: Ravidas Mehrotra
Farukhabad: Naval Kishore Shakya
Akbarpur: Rajaram Pal
Banda: Shivshankar Singh Patel
Faizabad: Avdesh Prasad
Ambedkar Nagar: Lalji verma
Basti: Ram Prasad Choudhary
Gorakhpur: Kajal Nishad
सपा की लोकसभा चुनाव की पहली लिस्ट.— Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) January 30, 2024
मैनपुरी से डिंपल यादव लड़ेंगी चुनाव. pic.twitter.com/iYAJN0k3K9
The SP, which is part of the INDIA bloc, is currently engaged in seat-sharing talks with Congress. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has offered 11 seats to Congress, which currently holds one seat in Uttar Pradesh. "With 11 seats, our harmonious alliance with Congress is off to a good start. This process will further progress with the equation of victory. INDIA's team and PDA's strategy will change the course of history," Yadav tweeted.
Yadav's announcement came amid widespread apprehension about the future of the INDIA Bloc, with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announcing that her All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the polls on its own, ruling AAP refusing to ally with the Congress in Punjab and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP once again and took the oath for the 9th time as CM.