Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra assumes command of Konark Corps

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 9 : Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra on Friday assumed the charge of Konark Corps as its 27th General Officer Commanding from Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor.

On assuming the command of Konark Corps, Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra exhorted All Ranks to focus on operational preparedness for 'Assured Victory' in the modern-day battlefield and combat readiness with realistic training.

Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. During his service career spanning thirty-four years, he has held prestigious Command and Staff appointments, an official statement said.

The General Officer has also commanded an Independent Armoured Brigade and an Armoured Division in the Plain Sector.

"His Staff assignments include serving in an Infantry Brigade, a Strike Corps, an Operational Command Headquarters and the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence. He has excelled in all professional courses and is a graduate of Advance Command and Staff Course, United Kingdom," the statement said.

Prior to this, he was the Additional Director General, Strategic Communication at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) in New Delhi.

